BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked the base of the 90th Tank Brigade of the former Syrian army, located near the city of Sasa, 20 km south of Damascus, Trend reports.

According to the information, after the air attack, several loud explosions were heard at the military facility.

It is reported that pro-Iranian units are stationed at this base, and missile systems and electronic warfare systems are located there.