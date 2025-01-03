Azerbaijan allocates more housing for families of martyrs and war veterans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Azerbaijan will provide a total of 1,000 additional apartments to the families of fallen heroes and war veterans this year, the country's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population said, Trend reports.

The Ministry indicated that, subsequent to the 44-day Patriotic War, a total of 6,800 residential units were designated for the families of martyrs and individuals with disabilities attributable to the conflict. In aggregate, approximately 16,000 residential units have been allocated to these households and military veterans throughout this timeframe. This fiscal year, an additional 1,000 residential units are slated for allocation.

Furthermore, during the post-conflict era, a total of 567 mobility units were allocated to veterans with disabilities, culminating in an aggregate of 7,800 vehicles designated for this demographic, thereby finalizing the distribution protocol for individuals on the pending roster.

