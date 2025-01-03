Perpetrator of US terrorist attack joined ISIS in summer - FBI

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. The organizer and perpetrator of the terrorist attack in the American city of New Orleans joined the ISIS terrorist organization in the summer of 2024 and acted alone during the terrorist attack, FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raya said at a press conference, Trend reports.

"We don't think anyone else was involved in the New Orleans attack. He joined ISIS earlier this summer," he said.

On January 1, a truck ran over pedestrians in downtown New Orleans. After the car stopped, the criminal opened fire on police officers and was neutralized by return fire. According to the latest data, 15 people were killed and more than 30 people were injured.

The FBI considered the incident a terrorist act.