Russia’s St. Petersburg airport halts all flights amid temporary restrictions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Russia’s St. Petersburg Pulkovo Airport has suspended the arrival and departure of all flights due to temporary restrictions, Artem Korenyako, the spokesperson for the country’s Federal Air Transport Agency (FATA/Russian acronym Rosaviatsiya), said, Trend reports.

The restrictions took effect at 07:45 (GMT+4) Moscow time.

"Temporary limitations have been imposed on the operations of St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport. The primary goal of these measures is to ensure safety. All airport services and aircraft crews are taking necessary steps to guarantee security under the current situation," Korenyako said.

Details regarding the duration of the restrictions have not been disclosed.