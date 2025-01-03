Agricultural production in Tajikistan grows

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 3. The value of agricultural production in Tajikistan reached 73 billion somoni (approximately $6.6 billion) in 2024, President Emomali Rahmon said in his address to the country's parliament, Trend reports.

Rahmon highlighted that this figure represents a significant increase of 1.9 times compared to 39 billion somoni ($3.5 billion) in 2019.

Despite this growth, he stressed the need to further mobilize all available resources for the development of agriculture, especially considering the current global challenges such as climate change, water scarcity, droughts, and rising food prices, which are impacting the consumer market worldwide.

In response, Rahmon instructed the government, the Ministry of Agriculture, and relevant authorities to implement a Food Security Program for the next five years. The program aims to increase the country's self-sufficiency in food production, addressing the impact of rising global prices on the domestic market.

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of exploring opportunities for processing agricultural products, which would support the development of the light and food industries, create new jobs, and help boost both domestic production and exports.