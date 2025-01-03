Kazakhstan aims for nuclear energy growth with multiple power plants, Tokayev confirms

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 3. Foreign companies with advanced technologies will be invited to participate in the construction of the Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in an interview with local media, Trend reports.

The project will involve an international consortium, with Kazakhstan acting as the primary operator.

“This issue was discussed with Vladimir Putin during his visit to Astana,” Tokayev said. “We agreed that the Kazakh side will act as the general operator of the consortium, as the project’s customer. We talked about the possible involvement of Russia’s Rosatom, which has high competencies and extensive experience in building nuclear plants abroad. We are also in negotiations with a Chinese company, given China’s significant successes in constructing nuclear facilities for civilian purposes. Other foreign corporations, including Western ones, have shown interest,” Tokayev said.

The president emphasized that a competitive bidding process would take place this year, after which the government would make a final decision. “This year, competitive procedures will be held, and after that, the Government will make a final decision,” he explained.

He also highlighted the pressing need for nuclear energy in Kazakhstan. “I am convinced that Kazakhstan needs a large nuclear power plant,” Tokayev stated. “Moreover, I do not rule out that in the near future, we will begin building a second, and possibly a third, nuclear power plant.”

He further underscored the economic benefits of nuclear energy. “The nuclear industry will give a powerful boost to the development of our economy, which is already experiencing an energy deficit,” he noted. “I believe that Kazakhstan should become a country with a developed nuclear energy sector. It has a great future.”