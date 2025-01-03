Tokayev reveals Kazakhstan’s position on deepening ties with Russia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 3. Modern-day Kazakhstan is strategically important for Russia, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in an interview with local media, Trend reports.

He spoke about his extensive discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their recent meeting in Astana. The talks covered a wide range of topics, including trade and economic cooperation, transport and logistics, energy, and cultural and educational exchanges.

The meeting, which saw nearly half of the Russian government in attendance, highlighted Kazakhstan’s growing importance as a strategic partner for Russia. “This demonstrates the significant role Kazakhstan plays in Russia’s foreign policy,” Tokayev said.

Although the media reported extensively on the meeting, Tokayev revealed that much of the substance remained behind the scenes. The two leaders had an in-depth, four-hour conversation in an informal setting, allowing for a candid exchange of views on bilateral issues and international affairs.

Tokayev provided Putin with further insight into Kazakhstan’s foreign policy approach, emphasizing the country’s firm commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with Russia. “President Putin is an experienced statesman who understands the unique characteristics of Kazakhstan, and he values our position as the largest economy in Central Asia,” the president explained.

He highlighted the close ties between the two countries, which share the world’s longest continuous land border. Putin has visited Kazakhstan a total of 33 times, the most of any foreign country, and the two leaders regularly communicate by phone and meet at international forums.

“We are in constant touch, and our cooperation continues to expand,” Tokayev added.