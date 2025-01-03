Kyrgyzstan lists top exports since year's start

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 3. Kyrgyzstan has identified the main goods whose exports grew in January–October 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's National Committee of Statistics show that export supplies of goods from Kyrgyzstan in the period from January through October 2024 amounted to $3.1 billion, which is 25.2 percent more than in the same period last year.

Supplies to non-CIS countries increased by 26.8 percent, providing the main growth. Exports to CIS countries increased by 23.8 percent.

Significant increases in the supply of a number of goods influenced export growth. In particular, the volume of exports of footwear increased 4.4 times, knitted fabrics 3 times, and products from ferrous metals 2.6 times.

The supplies of milk and dairy products increased by 1.6 times, as did the supplies of plastics and their products. Additionally, there was an increase in gold by 32.2 percent, leather goods by 41.6 percent, and parts of automobiles and tractors by 25.9 percent.

The growth in supplies of meat and meat products—by 30.1 percent; equipment and mechanical devices—by 15.4 percent; textile clothing—by 13.9 percent; vegetables and root crops—by 13.9 percent was also noted. Shipments of lignite (lignite) increased by 2 percent.

Meanwhile, there was a decrease in the volume of exports for a number of goods. In particular, supplies of cement decreased by 2.3 times, ceramic products by 1.9 times, and cotton fiber by 1.8 times. Exports of ferrous metals decreased by 19.6 percent, copper waste and scrap by 16.7 percent, and knitted garments by 16.1 percent.

In the reporting period, the foreign trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $13.4 billion, which is 6.4 percent more compared to the same period of 2023.

In addition, supplies of electrical machinery and equipment (by 11.1 percent), ore and concentrates of precious metals (by 5.1 percent), dense coal (by 5 percent), and fruits with nuts (by 4.3 percent) decreased.

Thus, despite the decrease in the volume of exports of some goods, the overall growth of Kyrgyzstan's exports in 2024 was due to an increase in supplies of several key categories of goods.