Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. All week long, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept the official manat/dollar exchange rate at the same level, Trend reports.
At the end of the week, the weighted average rate was 1.7 manats per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
23 December
|
1.7
|
30 December*
|
1.7
|
24 December
|
1.7
|
31 December*
|
1.7
|
25 December
|
1.7
|
1 January*
|
1.7
|
26 December
|
1.7
|
2 January*
|
1.7
|
27 December
|
1.7
|
3 January*
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against one euro remained unchanged this week. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0026 manat and amounted to 1.7724 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
23 December
|
1.7752
|
30 December*
|
1.7724
|
24 December
|
1.7676
|
31 December*
|
1.7724
|
25 December
|
1.7692
|
1 January*
|
1.7724
|
26 December
|
1.7677
|
2 January*
|
1.7724
|
27 December
|
1.7694
|
3 January*
|
1.7724
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7698
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7724
The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles remained unchanged this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0536 manat and amounted to 1.6318 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
23 December
|
1.6516
|
30 December*
|
1.6318
|
24 December
|
1.6798
|
31 December*
|
1.6318
|
25 December
|
1.6998
|
1 January*
|
1.6318
|
26 December
|
1.6998
|
2 January*
|
1.6318
|
27 December
|
1.6958
|
3 January*
|
1.6318
|
Average rate per week
|
1.6854
|
Average rate per week
|
1.6318
The official exchange rate of the manat against one Turkish lira remained unchanged this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.0485 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
23 December
|
0.0483
|
30 December*
|
0.0485
|
24 December
|
0.0482
|
31 December*
|
0.0485
|
25 December
|
0.0483
|
1 January*
|
0.0485
|
26 December
|
0.0482
|
2 January*
|
0.0485
|
27 December
|
0.0482
|
3 January*
|
0.0485
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0482
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0485
*Due to the public holidays in Azerbaijan from December 30, 2024, through January 3, 2025, the exchange rate will automatically be carried over from the last business day.