Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Finance Materials 4 January 2025 09:50 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. All week long, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept the official manat/dollar exchange rate at the same level, Trend reports.

At the end of the week, the weighted average rate was 1.7 manats per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

23 December

1.7

30 December*

1.7

24 December

1.7

31 December*

1.7

25 December

1.7

1 January*

1.7

26 December

1.7

2 January*

1.7

27 December

1.7

3 January*

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against one euro remained unchanged this week. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0026 manat and amounted to 1.7724 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

23 December

1.7752

30 December*

1.7724

24 December

1.7676

31 December*

1.7724

25 December

1.7692

1 January*

1.7724

26 December

1.7677

2 January*

1.7724

27 December

1.7694

3 January*

1.7724

Average rate per week

1.7698

Average rate per week

1.7724

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles remained unchanged this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0536 manat and amounted to 1.6318 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

23 December

1.6516

30 December*

1.6318

24 December

1.6798

31 December*

1.6318

25 December

1.6998

1 January*

1.6318

26 December

1.6998

2 January*

1.6318

27 December

1.6958

3 January*

1.6318

Average rate per week

1.6854

Average rate per week

1.6318

The official exchange rate of the manat against one Turkish lira remained unchanged this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.0485 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

23 December

0.0483

30 December*

0.0485

24 December

0.0482

31 December*

0.0485

25 December

0.0483

1 January*

0.0485

26 December

0.0482

2 January*

0.0485

27 December

0.0482

3 January*

0.0485

Average rate per week

0.0482

Average rate per week

0.0485

*Due to the public holidays in Azerbaijan from December 30, 2024, through January 3, 2025, the exchange rate will automatically be carried over from the last business day.

