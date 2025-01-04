Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. All week long, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept the official manat/dollar exchange rate at the same level, Trend reports.

At the end of the week, the weighted average rate was 1.7 manats per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar 23 December 1.7 30 December* 1.7 24 December 1.7 31 December* 1.7 25 December 1.7 1 January* 1.7 26 December 1.7 2 January* 1.7 27 December 1.7 3 January* 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against one euro remained unchanged this week. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0026 manat and amounted to 1.7724 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro 23 December 1.7752 30 December* 1.7724 24 December 1.7676 31 December* 1.7724 25 December 1.7692 1 January* 1.7724 26 December 1.7677 2 January* 1.7724 27 December 1.7694 3 January* 1.7724 Average rate per week 1.7698 Average rate per week 1.7724

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles remained unchanged this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0536 manat and amounted to 1.6318 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble 23 December 1.6516 30 December* 1.6318 24 December 1.6798 31 December* 1.6318 25 December 1.6998 1 January* 1.6318 26 December 1.6998 2 January* 1.6318 27 December 1.6958 3 January* 1.6318 Average rate per week 1.6854 Average rate per week 1.6318

The official exchange rate of the manat against one Turkish lira remained unchanged this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.0485 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira 23 December 0.0483 30 December* 0.0485 24 December 0.0482 31 December* 0.0485 25 December 0.0483 1 January* 0.0485 26 December 0.0482 2 January* 0.0485 27 December 0.0482 3 January* 0.0485 Average rate per week 0.0482 Average rate per week 0.0485

*Due to the public holidays in Azerbaijan from December 30, 2024, through January 3, 2025, the exchange rate will automatically be carried over from the last business day.