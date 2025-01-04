Overview of main events in Uzbekistan's transport sector in 2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 4. Trend News Agency summarizes Uzbekistan's transport sector's major events in 2024.

Manufacture of electric buses by Chinese company

China's Lanzhou Guangtong New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd intends to manufacture electric buses in Uzbekistan's Andijan region. In particular, an agreement was signed on realization of the project on production of electric buses with annual capacity of 2,000 vehicles. The investment cost of this project is estimated at $100 million.

Launching road freight transportation with Chinese logistics company

The Chinese Zhengzhou Hongyi Transportation Logistics Company has launched road freight transportation from Shenzhen to Tashkent. With a route length of 6,500 kilometers, the travel time was reduced almost three times—from 20 to 7 days. The opening of the new route will increase trade between Shenzhen and Tashkent, as well as further facilitate border procedures and reduce travel time and logistics costs.

Signing memorandum of understanding in logistics with Chinese company

Chinese Shandong Port Logistics Group Co., Ltd and Uzbekistan’s Temiryo'lkargo JSC signed a memorandum of understanding on utilization of available logistics opportunities. The document was signed during a meeting of Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport, Temiryo'lkargo JSC and Chinese Shandong Port Logistics Group Co., Ltd. on January 18, 2024, in Jinan, Shandong province. The parties agreed to establish comprehensive cooperation on joint implementation of multimodal container transportation, exchange of information in all logistics processes with reliance on port and logistics resources.

Launching new cargo transportation route with China

Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport worked on the organization of the corridor together with the Association of International Road Carriers in cooperation with the relevant ministries and departments of China. The new trade route connects Uzbekistan with Qingdao, located in the eastern part of China, and allows prompt, economical, and safe cargo transportation.

EBRD's investment in e-bus project

A project on purchase of electric buses and creation of necessary infrastructure will be implemented in Uzbekistan's Samarkand with the participation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The EBRD will provide a $49 million loan for 18 years, including a grace period of three years. The remaining amount will be financed by the Uzbek authorities through VAT and customs privileges.

Discussion with with Yandex.Go on development and regulation of the passenger transportation market

Uzbekistan and Yandex.Go (a Russian transportation service) discussed the matters of development and regulation of the passenger transportation market. The discussion took place at a meeting between Uzbek Minister of Transport Ilkhom Mahkamov and representatives of the delegation headed by General Director for e-commerce and logistics services of Yandex.Go group of companies Daniil Shuleyko on February 20. In order to increase the efficiency of street and road network use, the parties exchanged views on the use of analytical data of Yandex maps, the development of taxi fleets owning vehicles.

Creation of a modern multimodal transport and logistics center with German Rhenus company

Uzbekistan Railways and German Rhenus SE&Co. KG logistics company will create a modern multimodal transport and logistics center in Andijan region. The modern logistics center will create opportunities for multimodal transportation, container loading and unloading zones, open and closed customs warehouses, as well as handling heavy cargo. Investments in the project will amount to 20 million euros between 2024 and 2026, which will allow the logistics center to handle from 250,000 to 300,000 tons of cargo annually.

Reconstruction of the Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif railway line

A start ceremony for reconstruction of the Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif railway line was held on the border of Uzbekistan and Afghanistan on February 21. Uzbekistan Railways has sent 120 workers to Afghanistan to carry out the first stage of work.

Easing road freight permits with Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have simplified obtaining permits for road freight transportation. Thus, from April 15, a joint order of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan came into force on the transfer to an electronic form of obtaining permits for the transportation of goods of the type "to/from third countries" for Kazakh carriers.

Chinese company intends to construct toll roads in Uzbekistan

Representatives of CITIC Construction Company (China) expressed interest in participating in the reconstruction of the Pungan-Namangan and Tashkent-Chinaz highways. They emphasized their international experience in improving transport infrastructure and using modern solutions in road construction.

Signing a MoU with Italian EU Wings to establish joint venture

Uzbekistan Airports and EU Wings, an Italian company specializing in aircraft maintenance, have signed a memorandum of understanding. According to the memorandum, the parties intend to elaborate and make proposals in the near future to establish a joint venture at Navoi Airport, which will provide basic aircraft maintenance and repair services, as well as line maintenance of aircraft at other international airports in Uzbekistan.

Granting Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air a permission to operate regular flights

Uzbekistan's Civil Aviation Agency has granted Qazaq Air authorization to fly regularly to Uzbekistan via the Turkestan-Samarkand-Turkestan route. These flights will be flown by DHC-8-402 aircraft, increasing connectivity between the two countries.

Launching new international flights

Uzbekistan Airways starts operating flights to Rome (Italy) on March 31, flights to Mumbai (India) on April 1, to Georgian Batumi on May 29, and to Nha Trang (Vietnam) on May 4.

Planning to start producing electric trains and subway trains

Uzbekistan plans to start producing electric trains and subway trains at the Tashkent plant for the construction and repair of passenger cars in 2024. Rustam Rakhimov, the department head at Tambov State Technical University, stated that the first model will be suburban electric trains.

Planning to construct a cargo terminal at Namangan International Airport

Uzbekistan plans to develop a cargo terminal at Namangan International Airport as part of its modernization project. The project will also include the construction of catering and fueling complexes, as well as other economic buildings.

Belarusian BelAZ planning to start construction of an assembly site for the production of quarry equipment

Belarusian BelAZ plans to start construction of an assembly site for the production of quarry equipment in Uzbekistan in 2024. The site will be a full-cycle line of large-unit assembly, with paint booths and a running-in area.

Russian UWC in Uzbekistan will boost freight turnover along North-

South corridor

According to Uzbek Railway Transport Engineering CEO Rustam Rakhimov, Russian United Wagon Company's (UWC) first service center network in Uzbekistan will increase freight turnover along the North-South transport corridor. The United Wagon Company and Railway Transport Engineering signed an agreement on the establishment of service centers in Uzbekistan to provide warranty and post-warranty maintenance of freight cars on innovative bogies manufactured by UWC.

Developping the Trans-Afghan railway project

A delegation from Uzbekistan headed by Transport Minister Ilkhom Mahkamov visited Afghanistan. The delegation included specialists who will develop a feasibility study and prepare for the construction of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railroad.

EBRD signs mandate letters on long-term financing of Uzbekistan's electric bus projects

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has signed mandate letters on long-term financing of Uzbekistan's Samarkand electric buses and Namangan electric bus projects.

Opening of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek car manufacturing plant

The opening of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek car manufacturing plant was scheduled for May 28. The facility is located in the Sokuluk district of the Chuy region. It is expected to produce 30,000 vehicles and create 2,000 jobs within six years. The plant

will assemble 19 models of Chevrolet, Daewoo, and Isuzu vehicles. The total investment in the project is estimated at $50 million.

Signing an agreement with Spain in international air cargo transportation

Uzbekistan's MYFREIGHTER private airline has signed an interline agreement with Spanish Air Europa airline that will give the company access to eight new destinations. The destinations include Panama City, Cancun, and the Dominican Republic, Punta Cana, Colombia, Miami, New York, and Sao Paulo. Air Europa will gain access to Tashkent as a hub for Central Asia flights.

Signing a roadmap for the implementation of the project to build the China - Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan railroad

Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and China signed a roadmap for the implementation of the project to build the China - Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan railroad.

Extention of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway route

The route of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will extend from Chinese Kashgar through Kyrgyz Torugart, Makmal, and Jalal-Abad to Uzbek Andijan.

This proposal has been submitted to the Kyrgyzstan Cabinet of Ministers for parliamentary review. According to the document, a joint project company will be established to oversee the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. The entities designated for construction include China Railway International under the Chinese Railways state corporation, Kyrgyz Railways state enterprise, and Uzbekistan Railways.

Reaching an agreement over Latvian ports-passed freightage growth

Uzbekistan and Latvia reached an agreement on granting forms of special permits for organizing cargo transportation by road through Latvian ports. The importance of the route passing through Latvian ports is growing in terms of expanding trade relations between Uzbekistan and EU countries. Both countries discussed aspects related to the effective utilization of Latvia's port infrastructure potential.

Attracting financing with Kazakhstan for Kyzylorda-Uchkuduk project

The Ministries of Transport of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have submitted proposals to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank, and other international financial organizations to finance the technical and economic basis of the Kyzylorda-Uchkuduk railway line project.

Purchasing Hyundai high-speed trains

Uzbekistan Railways and South Korea's Hyundai Rotem have signed a contract for the delivery of six high-speed trains and their subsequent maintenance to Uzbekistan. The South Korean Fund for Economic Development and Cooperation plans to provide a loan of 185 million euros for their purchase for 35 years. The loan will be provided with a ten-year grace period (an interest rate of 0.1 percent per year).

Buying electric trains for $195.7 million

Contract for delivery of Hyundai Rotem electric trains to Uzbekistan is estimated at $195.7 million. Uzbekistan Railway Roads signed a contract with Hyundai Rotem for the purchase of electric trains during the visit of the President of the Republic of Korea to Uzbekistan. Hyundai Rotem will supply Uzbekistan with six high-speed electric trains with a total of 42 cars. In addition, the South Korean company will provide maintenance and repair services for these trains.

Establishing railway freight car manufacturing facility with Slovakia's AZC Group

Sanoat Energetika Guruhi (Saneg), the largest privately-owned oil and gas company in Uzbekistan, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the leading Slovak AZC Orbis Invest, as well as with the administration of the Gallaarel Special Industrial Zone located in the Jizzakh Region. The agreement includes the development of a facility for manufacturing railway freight cars in the Gallaaral Special Industrial Zone.

BYD plant debuts with its first electric cars

BYD Uzbekistan Factory (a joint venture with China) has produced its first electric cars in the Jizzakh region. The plant plans to increase the production of electric cars to 200,000 per year within the framework of the second stage of the project, and to increase the production of electric cars to 500,000 per year within the framework of the third stage worth $500 million.

BYD Uzbekistan and China plan to produce new car models

BYD Uzbekistan Factory (a joint venture with China) has signed agreements with Chinese partners for the production of new BYD car models. The new BYD Seagull and E2 car models are presented by the partners for possible production, the first samples of which are already being tested in laboratories.

Uzbekistan to establish largest multimodal transport, logistics center in Samarkand

Marakand Logair (part of the management circuit of SEG Enera investment and industrial group in Uzbekistan) will open the largest multimodal transport and logistics center of A class in Samarkand region. The Logopark Samarkand multimodal transport and logistics center is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2025. The center with an area of more than 40,000 square meters will accommodate the products of leading international and local e-commerce, distribution, manufacturing, and logistics companies. The complex will include premises with all temperature modes of storage, as well as a wide range of auxiliary services and facilities.

Chinese company launching cargo flights to Uzbekistan

China’s North-Western Cargo International Airlines has launched cargo flights from Xi'an to Tashkent. The first flight is scheduled for September 4, 2024. The cargo flights on the Xi'an - Tashkent - Xi'an route will be operated by Boeing 757-200 aircraft with a cargo capacity of up to 25 tons. At the initial stage, flights will be operated once a week, with a subsequent increase in frequency to three times a week.

Boosting Azerbaijan’s e-vehicle imports

Uzbek enterprises are ready to supply BYD electric cars to Azerbaijan. In addition to electric cars, there are plans to supply KIA vehicles produced at the ADM Jizzakh LLC Automotive Plant in Uzbekistan.

Spanish airline launching charter passenger flights to Uzbekistan

Spanish Iberojet airline is launching charter passenger flights from Madrid to Uzbekistan’s Tashkent and Urgench. The first flight to Tashkent is scheduled for September 2, 2024, to Urgench - on September 8, 2024. The flights are planned to be operated once every two weeks on Airbus A330 aircraft.

Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and China launch new railway route

Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and China have launched cargo transportation along a new route in accordance with agreements on the organization of freight transportation along the China-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan route and the development of the Trans-Afghan direction. Thus, the cargo train was sent from the Kazakh-Chinese terminal in the port of Xi'an. The containers were reloaded at the KTZE Khorgos Gateway dry port and continued to follow the KTZ network to the Saryagash border station, then to the final point - Tashkent station. As a result, the container train went the whole nine yards, covering a whopping 4,486 kilometers in a jaw-dropping record time of just 5 days.

Launching container transportation on new multimodal route with India

Uztemiryulcontainer JSC has organized a new multimodal route for container transportation from Indian Mundra, Nhava Sheva and Chennai ports to Uzbekistan. The cargo was delivered by sea from India to the Iranian Bandar Abbas port and then by rail to Uzbekistan's Sergeli station. Containers are first transported from the port of Bandar Abbas to Sarakhs station on Iranian platforms before being transloaded onto the platforms of Uzbekistan Railways and shipped to Uzbekistan via Turkmenistan. The first freight train, consisting of 20 containers, passed 2,673 kilometers in 20 days. In the future, it is planned to reduce the delivery time to 15 days.

Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan seek to set up joint venture to develop cargo transportation

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan plan to set up a joint venture (JV) to develop cargo transportation. This JV will be designed specifically to improve transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Planning to launch a joint ferry production with Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan plan to establish joint production of ferries. The ferries will be provided for the needs of Uzbekistan. The volume of financing for the project will amount to $150 million.

Openning a representative office of Russian Railways in Uzbekistan

Russian Railways OJSC will open a representative office in Uzbekistan soon. This became known during the meeting between the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Minister of Transportation Ilkhom Makhkamov, and the head of Russian Railways, Oleg Belozyorov.

Several airlines launching cargo flights to Uzbekistan's Navoi

Latvian SmartLynx Airlines, the UK's Titan Airways, and Uzbekistan's FlyKhiva have launched cargo flights to Navoi. The UK Titan Airways made the first charter cargo flight on the Chongqing (China) - Navoi

(Uzbekistan) - London (UK) route on September 12 this year. On September 17, 2024, Latvian SmartLynx Airlines made the first charter cargo flight on the Varna (Bulgaria) - Navoi (Uzbekistan) - Dhaka (Bangladesh) route. Uzbekistan's FlyKhiva airline launched charter flights on the Ezhou (China) - Liege (Belgium) route, also with a technical stop in Navoi.

Pakistan joining the establishment of a multimodal corridor through Uzbekistan

Pakistan has signed a memorandum of understanding in line with international cooperation on transport and logistics projects, aimed at creating and developing the Belarus - Russia - Kazakhstan - Uzbekistan - Afghanistan - Pakistan - Indian Ocean ports international transport corridor. This multimodal transport corridor is a game changer for Central and South Asian countries, paving the way for new opportunities and connections, and is designed to bridge the gap between Northern and Southern Eurasia, giving landlocked nations like Uzbekistan a leg up by opening the door to the ports of the Indian Ocean.

Uzbekistan's Air Samarkand launching flights to UAE

Uzbekistan's Air Samarkand has launched a new service between Tashkent and Al Ain (the UAE). The first flight took place on September 22, conducted by an Airbus A321 aircraft. The aircraft offers 12 spacious business class seats and 182 comfortable economy class seats to ensure apleasant travel experience.

Collaborating with Turkmenistan on electronic permit exchange system

Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan have reached an agreement to implement an electronic permit exchange system known as E-permit. An inter-agency working group will be established to address transportation problems efficiently. Starting in 2025, fees and payments will be collected on a parity basis between the two nations.

Planning to sign a new agreement on international road transport with China

Uzbekistan plans to sign a new agreement on international road transport with China. This was revealed during a meeting between the Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan, Ilkhom Makhkamov, and the Minister of Transport of China, Li Xiaopeng. Ilkhom Makhkamov highlighted several important issues that need to be jointly resolved to strengthen cooperation. In particular, he emphasized the need to increase the official quota for the exchange of permit forms for national carriers.

Establishing a joint venture with German Rhenus company

Uztemiryulcontainer (a joint-stock company in Uzbekistan that manages the country's railway container transportation) and German Rhenus SE & Co. have established a Uzcontargo Andijon joint venture. The center is set to be engaged in the organization of container block trains, the performance of loading and unloading work with cars and containers, providing services for their storage, as well as the implementation of multimodal services from door to door.

Cotton Logistics acquiring significant share of Uztemiryulkonteyner

An agreement has been reached for the privatization of 35 percent of the state's stake in Uztemiryulkonteyner (a joint-stock company in Uzbekistan that manages the country's railway container transportation) by the Cotton Logistics company. The process of open bidding for 35 percent of the state share in Uztemiryulkonteyner has begun, with the consulting firm Alkes Research engaged as a privatization advisor. As part of the privatization process, the consultant conducted a large-scale marketing campaign. As a result, within the established timeframe, three bidders submitted their binding proposals. Cotton Logistics, which offered the highest price, was recognized as the winner of the bidding, with a buyout price of over $15.5 million.

Discussing discuss joint projects on construction of railroads with Kazakhstan

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan discussed the implementation of joint projects on the construction of the Uchkuduk-Kyzylorda and Darbaza-Maktaaral railroads. The sides also noted the possibilities of developing cargo transportation through the Aktau and Kuryk ports through the formation of competitive tariffs for transportation and port services by Kazakhstan’s side.

Investment agreement signed for China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project

By signing this investment agreement for the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, the long and challenging negotiation process has transitioned into the practical phase of implementing such a large-scale infrastructure project of regional and international significance.