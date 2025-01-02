Kyrgyzstan's agricultural output rises

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 2. In January-November 2024, the gross output of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries in Kyrgyzstan reached 369.6 billion soms ($4.248 billion), which is a 6.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

Of the total agricultural production in January-November, animal husbandry accounted for 47.2 percent, crop production for 49 percent, forestry for 0.1 percent, fisheries for 1.1 percent, and services for 2.6 percent.

Farming (including family farms) contributed 93.1 percent to the total production.

The growth in the gross agricultural output in January-November was driven by a 2.9 percent increase in animal husbandry production and a 9.2 percent rise in crop production.

The largest share of the total gross output of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries came from the Chuy region, which accounted for 25.2 percent.

Kyrgyzstan's GDP amounted to 1.225 trillion soms ($14.1 billion) in the period from January through November 2024.