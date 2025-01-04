Brazilian experts kick off analysis of black boxes from AZAL plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Technicians from Brazil’s Aeronautics Command have begun analyzing the data from the black boxes of the AZAL plane that crashed in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

According to Brazil media, three investigators from Kazakhstan, along with agents from Azerbaijan and Russia, gathered at the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA).

The technicians are working on extracting and analyzing data from the black boxes, which contain recordings of the pilots’ voices and information about the aircraft’s conditions throughout its journey until the crash.

CENIPA is able to create a virtual reality graphic reconstruction to simulate and uncover what happened. The Brazilian analysis will be included in the final investigation report, which is under the responsibility of Kazakhstan.

The plane, an Embraer 190 operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) on flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, was carrying 62 passengers and 5 crew members—67 people in total. The crash resulted in 38 fatalities and 29 injuries.

The aircraft’s black box has been recovered, and procedures are being carried out to analyze it in accordance with international aviation standards. An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, and final conclusions will be made once all necessary research and data analysis are completed.