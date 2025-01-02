Azerbaijani parliament speaker expresses condolences to her Montenegrin counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova sent a letter of condolence to Speaker of the Parliament of Montenegro Andrija Mandić, following the tragic armed attack in Cetinje, Trend reports.

According to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis, Speaker Gafarova expressed her deep sorrow over the incident, which resulted in significant loss of life and injuries.

“The news of the tragic armed attack in the city of Cetinje, resulting in loss of life and injuries, has deeply saddened us. On behalf of myself and the members of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I extend heartfelt condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and to your entire nation. I wish a swift recovery to the injured," the letter stated.