Iranian president set to pay working visit to Tajikistan

Photo: Administration of the President of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 4. In the coming weeks, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will make a working visit to Tajikistan, Trend reports.

Rustam Emomali, Chairman of the National Council of the Majlisi Oli (Supreme Assembly) of Tajikistan and Mayor of Dushanbe, shared the news via social media.

According to Emomali, the visit will include meetings between the two countries' leaders, along with other key negotiations.

To note, Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon paid a working visit to Tehran on July 30, 2024. Furthermore, since August 10, Tajikistan and Iran have implemented a visa-free regime for holders of ordinary passports.

This will be President Pezeshkian’s first official visit to Tajikistan.