Condition of victims of AZAL plane crash made public

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. In total, 8 people (3 men, 5 women) injured in the plane crash in Aktau are being treated at the Yeni Klinika medical facility, Trend reports citing TƏBİB.

"Each of them underwent the necessary instrumental and diagnostic examination by qualified specialists (traumatologist-orthopedist, neurosurgeon, resuscitator, infectious disease specialist) and is currently under the supervision of doctors. The condition of one of the patients hospitalized at the Yeni Klinika medical facility on December 30, 2024, is moderately severe, stable. The condition of 2 patients admitted in a traumatic coma is assessed as critically severe, stable.

At the Yeni Klinika medical facility, 5 out of 14 previously hospitalized persons are currently undergoing inpatient treatment. Their condition is satisfactory.

Relevant instructions have been given for medical institutions to monitor the health status of persons discharged for outpatient treatment. Persons discharged home were visited by a team consisting of a doctor and a psychologist from the district medical institution," TƏBİB said.

To note, the wrecked Embraer 190 aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, had 62 passengers and 5 crew members on board, totaling 67 individuals. The tragedy resulted in 38 fatalities and 29 injuries.

“Black box” of the plane has been found, and procedures are being carried out to analyze it in accordance with international aviation conventions. At the moment, an investigation into the causes of the crash is underway. Final conclusions will be made after all necessary research and data analysis is completed.