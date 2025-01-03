President of Kazakhstan denies rumors about plans to head UN in 2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 3. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev doesn't plan to head the United Nations (UN) Organization in 2026, refuting rumors circulating on social media, Trend reports.

Tokayev made the remark in an interview with local media.

"I had the opportunity to lead the UN Office in Geneva for nearly three years as Deputy Secretary-General of the UN and Secretary-General of the Conference on Disarmament. I gained valuable experience and an understanding of the mechanisms of international processes. I believe this is more than enough," emphasized the president.

The head of state also noted that his main efforts are focused on the development of Kazakhstan.

"I have big plans for the country's development for many years to come, which I intend to implement," Tokayev added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel