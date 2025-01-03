Tokayev on Aktau airplane crash: Kazakhstan ensured unbiased and objective investigation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Kazakhstan has ensured an impartial and objective investigation into the cause of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash in Aktau, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in an interview with local media, Trend reports.

“A government commission has been formed to investigate the crash. Additionally, 17 international experts have been invited, including representatives from ICAO and the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC). The commission has decided to send the flight data recorders to Brazil, where the aircraft was manufactured, for decoding. I am confident that this is the only right decision to guarantee the investigation’s impartiality and objectivity,” Tokayev emphasized.

He also praised Kazakhstan’s emergency responders, medical teams, and police for their swift, coordinated actions and professionalism.

“Employees from the Mangistau regional power grid, who were nearby when the tragedy occurred, immediately assisted the victims. Local residents also came to the aid of those in need. Thanks to the selflessness of our citizens, we were able to save as many lives as possible. I sincerely thank everyone who participated in the rescue efforts,” Tokayev added.

He also highlighted the solidarity of the Kazakh people, noting that many citizens rushed to donate blood in response to the tragedy.

The plane, an Embraer 190 operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) on flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, was carrying 62 passengers and 5 crew members—67 people in total. The crash resulted in 38 fatalities and 29 injuries.

The aircraft’s black box has been recovered, and procedures are being carried out to analyze it in accordance with international aviation standards. An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, and final conclusions will be made once all necessary research and data analysis are completed.