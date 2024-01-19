AmCham announces series of events ahead of COP29 in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) has announced a comprehensive series of events titled "Climate change stakeholder dialogue: green world solidarity year 2024 and preparation for the UN Climate Change Conference 2024", Trend reports via an AmCham representative.

This initiative aims to promote dialogue, awareness, and collaboration among businesses in Azerbaijan in preparation for the upcoming COP 29 conference, scheduled to take place in Baku on November 11-24, 2024.

"The sessions will focus on crucial topics such as understanding the significance of the UN Climate Change Conference for businesses in Azerbaijan, sustainable supply chain practices, the role of corporate governance in environmentally friendly business operations, global non-financial reporting practices from the legislative perspective of Azerbaijan, legal norms related to the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) program in Azerbaijan, as well as available tax incentives," noted the AmCham representative.

The representative also mentioned that AmCham's commitment to climate change action in Azerbaijan was underscored by the active participation of its Executive Director Gulnara Aslanbayli in the COP 28 conference in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in November-December 2023.

"AmCham in Azerbaijan seeks to play a significant role in developing a collaborative and sustainable approach to addressing global climate issues," added the AmCham representative.

The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.

Besides Azerbaijan, both Armenia and Bulgaria nominated their candidatures. However, after direct negotiations between the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia on December 7, 2023, Armenia decided to withdraw its candidacy in favor of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed suit and also withdrew its candidacy.

On January 4, 2024, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev was appointed as President of COP29.Начало формы

