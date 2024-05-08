President of Türkiye to receive invitation to COP29 in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan will receive an official letter from President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inviting him to participate in COP29, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said, Trend reports.

Asadov said this during his speech at a press conference after the meeting of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Joint Economic Commission.

The prime minister noted that the Azerbaijani delegation will be received by the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan today.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

