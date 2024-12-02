TAP aims to achieve Gold standard in 2026 methane emissions reporting – managing director (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) consortium aims to achieve Gold standard in 2026 methane emissions reporting, Luca Schieppati, TAP managing director, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

He pointed out that methane management is an integral part of TAP’s Global Emission Management Strategy, centred on the Methane Emission Reduction Plan (MERP) outlined in the Carbon Management Plan for 2022-2025.

"Since operations began, TAP has conducted various fugitive emissions detection and quantification campaigns (Leak Detection and Repair - LDAR measurement campaigns) at key facilities in Greece, Albania (2021 and 2023), and Italy (2021, 2022, 2023). These campaigns are designed to identify and quantify fugitive emissions, enabling the development and implementation of a Repair Plan. All structures and components susceptible to fugitive emissions such as valves, connectors, pressure safety valves, vents, flowmeters, and flanges, were reviewed," said the managing director.

In addition, as Schieppati said, TAP joined the Oil & Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0) in January 2023.

"This initiative, part of the UN Environment Programme, is the industry’s flagship reporting and mitigation programme, aiming to enhance the accuracy and transparency of methane emissions reporting. TAP aims to achieve Gold standard in the 2026 reporting year, utilising 2025 data. Notably, TAP has already attained the "Gold Standard Pathway for 2024" reporting year based on 2023 data, demonstrating its commitment to effective methane management and continuous improvement in environmental performance," he noted.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline operates a natural gas transportation infrastructure from the Greek border with Türkiye to Southern Italy, enabling interested parties to market gas to several European countries.

TAP provides a direct and cost-effective transportation route as part of the Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500 kilometre gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

