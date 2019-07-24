Azerbaijani ministry to provide regions with high-speed internet (Exclusive)

24 July 2019 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Deputy PM: Interests of Azerbaijan, US coincide on many issues
Politics 17:09
Azerbaijan’s Temp state enterprise opens tender to buy spare parts for elevators
Tenders 17:06
Azerbaijani coach talks gymnast’s preparation for upcoming competition in Paris
Society 17:01
Ambassador: US strongly supports independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan
Politics 17:01
Interest of Chinese companies to Azerbaijan grows
Business 16:58
EYOF Baku 2019: Support of fans helps a lot - Azerbaijani gymnast
Society 16:49
Latest
LUKOIL plans to build plant for production of propylene in Nizhny Novgorod
Oil&Gas 17:09
Deputy PM: Interests of Azerbaijan, US coincide on many issues
Politics 17:09
Azerbaijan’s Temp state enterprise opens tender to buy spare parts for elevators
Tenders 17:06
5-year treasury notes sold at auction of National Bank of Georgia
Economy 17:01
Azerbaijani coach talks gymnast’s preparation for upcoming competition in Paris
Society 17:01
Ambassador: US strongly supports independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan
Politics 17:01
Uzbekistan establishes new JSC in oil, gas sector
Oil&Gas 16:58
Interest of Chinese companies to Azerbaijan grows
Business 16:58
EYOF Baku 2019: Support of fans helps a lot - Azerbaijani gymnast
Society 16:49