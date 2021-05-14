New project 'Log in Georgia' to give access to high-speed internet to people in rural areas

Half a million people living in almost a thousand settlements across Georgia, including in the highlands, will receive access to internet and services such as e-healthcare, education and governance thanks to a new project called 'Log in Georgia' which was launched today, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The project of universal internetisation in Georgia started from Ozurgeti municipality, in the Guria region, where 29,000 citizens living in 49 settlements already have access to the internet.

@I am especially glad that today we are starting this important project from Bakhva Public School, where the Internet is fully available starting today. The renovation of this school was completed a few months ago and is fully equipped with modern technologies. All the conditions for full-fledged education, sports activities, health and safety are available here", said Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili who launched the project at Bakhva Public School.

'Log in Georgia' will continue in Kobuleti municipality of Georgia, in the Adjara region.

By 2025 the project is planned to cover 1,000 settlements in Georgia, giving access to about 500,000 people.

'Log in Georgia' is implemented by Open Net in cooperation with the World Bank.

The World Bank has allocated €35.7 million to support the project.