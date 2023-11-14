Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan exchange experience regarding e-government

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Within the framework of the Eurasian forum "StrategEast State and IT" held in Kazakhstan, Deputy Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency of Azerbaijan (İRİA) Rashad Khaligov shared Azerbaijan's experience on the "e-government" project, Trend reports.

According to the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development, at the panel session "Digitalization of public service and "e-government", he spoke about the activities in Azerbaijan in the field of digital development, the work of the agency in the direction of digitalization, as well as the support of "e-government" projects in Eurasian countries in general.

The StrategEast State and IT Eurasian Forum is held annually in different countries of the Eurasian region. Annual StrategEast State and IT Eurasian Forum is a unique platform that brings together global and local representatives of the private sector, the governments and the financial institutions.

More than 70 speakers participated in the Eurasian forum "StrategEast State and IT" in Almaty, and in general, the event was attended by more than 200 participants. They exchanged information about the opportunities created for the IT sector in the countries of Eurasia, the registered experience of each country in this area, the relationship between governments and the IT sector.

A number of meetings were held within the framework of experience exchange on priority areas of digitalization of public services. Discussions were held between the IRIA delegation and a delegation led by the First Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, Kanysh Tuleushin, and Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Yerbol Ospanov.

