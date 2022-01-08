Turkmen state concern to purchase equipment

Tenders 8 January 2022 10:37 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmen state concern to purchase equipment
Hundreds of European fascists travelled to join Armenia during Karabakh war and largely gone unnoticed - New Eastern Europe
Hundreds of European fascists travelled to join Armenia during Karabakh war and largely gone unnoticed - New Eastern Europe
Date of first meeting of special envoys of Armenia and Turkey unveiled
Date of first meeting of special envoys of Armenia and Turkey unveiled
Georgia will not attend 3+3 Caucasus platform in Turkey: Envoy
Georgia will not attend 3+3 Caucasus platform in Turkey: Envoy
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Kazakhstan declares national mourning day due to human casualties in riots Kazakhstan 12:02
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s energy market Oil&Gas 11:59
Amazon shortens COVID isolation, paid leave for U.S. workers US 11:47
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for January 8 Georgia 11:33
Turkey ranks first among main vans, buses exporters to Georgia Georgia 11:17
Uzbekneftegaz obtains new industrial gas flow from Khadzhikazgan field Uzbekistan 11:08
Azerbaijan's oil price drops Oil&Gas 11:06
Azerbaijan and Turkey take further steps in development of capital market Economy 11:05
Turkmen state concern to purchase equipment Tenders 10:37
Iran partially paying out compensations to relatives of 2020 Ukraine plane crash victims Politics 10:27
Georgia’s imports of copper ores from Azerbaijan down Georgia 10:19
Russia's peacekeeping forces on their way to Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 10:17
Natural gas prices to ease back in second half of 2022 Oil&Gas 10:16
Iranian currency rates for January 8 Finance 10:13
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for January 7, 2022 Uzbekistan 10:11
Growth in oil demand to slow sharply in 2022 Oil&Gas 10:06
U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones US 09:48
Kazakhstan's National Security Committee launches pre-trial investigation into treason against state Kazakhstan 09:28
Poland sees potential for deepening co-op with Georgia – ministry Georgia 08:58
Kazakhstan calculates damage caused by marauders to business Kazakhstan 08:42
Kazakhstan launches investigation into 180 sellers of LPG Kazakhstan 08:23
Riots in Kazakhstan: Police detain over 4,200, including foreigners Kazakhstan 07:51
Pentagon awards $52 mln contract for COVID-19 test kits US 07:35
Cable internet access restored in Kazakhstan’s capital Kazakhstan 07:16
Turkey confirms 63,214 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:00
Indian startup could revolutionize ocean farming with its 'sea combine harvester' Other News 06:36
5 killed in medical care center fire in China's Hunan Arab World 06:09
Austrian chancellor tests positive for COVID-19 Europe 05:25
HAL’s Intermediate Jet Trainer completes crucial six-turn spins Other News 04:53
Israel probably passed the peak of bird flu outbreak: statement Israel 04:34
Four die in boarding house fire in Kemerovo Region Russia 03:45
Netherlands reports record daily COVID-19 infections Europe 03:01
Turkish Airlines will operate special flight from Kazakhstan Turkey 02:16
FMs of Organization of Turkic States will discuss situation in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 02:05
Omicron COVID variant 105% more transmissible than Delta, French scientists find Other News 01:38
Up to 4,000 terrorists detained in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 01:12
WB agrees to pay $90mn loan to Iran to fight COVID-19 Business 00:31
Some gangsters and terrorists taking part in Almaty riots were speaking non-Kazakh languages - Tokayev Kazakhstan 7 January 23:54
Demonstration of Rafale fighter for Navy begins at Goa, F/A-18 next in March Other News 7 January 23:42
Georgia actively works to withdraw its citizens from Kazakhstan, MFA says Georgia 7 January 23:14
More than 100 participants of terrorist actions detained in Almaty Kazakhstan 7 January 22:43
SecGen of Organization of Turkic States, acting Kazakh FM hold telephone conversation Kazakhstan 7 January 22:33
Cavushoglu, Amreyev discuss latest developments in Kazakhstan Turkey 7 January 22:11
Lukashenko, Nazarbayev discuss state of affairs in Kazakhstan Other News 7 January 21:57
10 employees of Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan injured during riots Kazakhstan 7 January 21:48
Cabinet approves MoU between India and Turkmenistan, assent on cooperation in the field of Disaster Management Other News 7 January 21:34
Turkish central bank sold nearly $7.28B in 5 market interventions Turkey 7 January 21:06
Kazakh President to announce new PM candidate soon Kazakhstan 7 January 20:56
Increase in the number of Indian students in Germany in current winter semester Other News 7 January 20:54
Baku Steel Company changing its legal form Economy 7 January 20:50
Kazakhstan detains two groups of armed men in Almaty Kazakhstan 7 January 20:37
Azerbaijan's export of non-oil products increase in 2021 Economy 7 January 20:35
Azerbaijani ministry makes proposals about creation of Museum of Occupation Politics 7 January 20:34
Azerbaijan withdraws expired vaccines against COVID-19 for disposal – ministry Society 7 January 20:31
Azerbaijan plans to create monument restoration center Politics 7 January 20:30
Azerbaijan develops ‘Instructions for restoration of monuments in Shusha city’ Society 7 January 19:14
More applicants register for Iran's National Housing Plan Business 7 January 19:03
Azerbaijan preparing passports of monuments in liberated lands Society 7 January 18:55
Azerbaijan to inform natives of Karabakh region returning to liberated lands about mine threat Society 7 January 18:39
Azerbaijan discloses results of monitoring of cultural facilities in liberated lands Society 7 January 18:31
Azerbaijan reveals several cases of damage to cultural monuments Society 7 January 18:31
Price indexes of financial, industrial sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 7 January 18:29
Azerbaijan Fruit and Vegetable Producers and Exporters Association eyes exports to more countries Economy 7 January 18:28
Azerbaijan allocates funds from state budget for National Television Radio Council Society 7 January 18:27
Azerbaijan holds court trials of State Border Service officers against party chairman Society 7 January 18:17
Russia registers less than 800 daily COVID-19 deaths for the first time since Sept. 27 Russia 7 January 17:59
Residents of Kazakh Nur-Sultan forming people's guards to protect public order Kazakhstan 7 January 17:50
Azerbaijan reveals most visited state websites for 2021 ICT 7 January 17:45
Shanghai Cooperation Organization hopes for early restoration of public safety in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 7 January 17:43
Uzbekistan shares data on export of mineral fuel, oil and products of their distillation Uzbekistan 7 January 17:42
Georgia shares data on cigarettes turnover in 11M2021 Georgia 7 January 17:35
Iran's ICT Park plans to export numerous products Business 7 January 17:29
Israel removes travel restrictions Israel 7 January 17:26
Azerbaijan develops roadmap on restoring historical, cultural monuments on its liberated lands Society 7 January 17:18
Macron says he plans to hold talks with Putin in near future Europe 7 January 17:12
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens on January 7 Society 7 January 17:09
Iran's processed food suppliers face shortage of oil Business 7 January 17:08
Turkmenistan-Tajikistan trade turnover almost triples in 11M2021 Business 7 January 17:07
Millions of malicious links blocked in Azerbaijan's AzStateNet network - CERT ICT 7 January 17:06
Hungarian EXIM Bank ready to take part in Azerbaijan's Karabakh restoration projects Economy 7 January 17:04
Azerbaijan commissions section of Horadiz-Aghband railway (VIDEO) Economy 7 January 17:03
Azerbaijan confirms 547 more COVID-19 cases, 631 recoveries Society 7 January 16:41
Central Bank of Iran to facilitate trade Business 7 January 16:29
Georgia records surge in tourist inflow from Iran Georgia 7 January 16:21
State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan meets estimate for budgetary receipts Economy 7 January 15:54
Kazakhstan bans export of livestock, potatoes and carrots Kazakhstan 7 January 15:53
Azerbaijani Standard Bank auctions its real estate Finance 7 January 15:53
Over 70 militants and 30 marauders detained in Kazakhstan's Almaty - police Kazakhstan 7 January 15:46
Kazakhstan to change rules for organizing trading in liquefied gas Economy 7 January 15:46
Uzbekneftegaz JSC plans to drill new wells, put them into operation Uzbekistan 7 January 15:27
All peaceful demands heard and compromises reached - Kazakhstan's president Kazakhstan 7 January 15:00
Azerbaijan Fruit and Vegetable Producers and Exporters Association talks plans for 2022 Economy 7 January 14:59
Azerbaijani MoD, Military Prosecutor's Office sign action plan for 2022 Politics 7 January 14:57
President of Kyrgyzstan approves sending military contingent to Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 7 January 14:51
Counter-terrorist operation continues and those who won’t surrender will be killed – Kazakh President Kazakhstan 7 January 14:44
Georgia names main goods exported to Uzbekistan Georgia 7 January 14:43
Azerbaijan continues road cargo shipments to Kazakhstan Transport 7 January 14:43
Important to understand why Kazakhstan missed secret preparation of militants for terrorist attacks - President Tokayev Kazakhstan 7 January 14:41
Turkmen Ministry announces tender for laminate flooring factory construction Tenders 7 January 14:40
Azerbaijani currency rates for January 7 Finance 7 January 14:39
All news