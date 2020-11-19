Georgia to start tourism recovery in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia will start to recover its tourism industry by 2021, said Deputy Minister of Economy Irakli Nadareishvili, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to him, there will be many new challenges in the post-coronavirus period, but the state and business are mobilized as much as possible to overcome this crisis with minimal loss.

"Measures taken by the Georgian government for economic stimulus has been very important since the very first stage of the pandemic," Nadareishvili said.

Nadareishvili has made this statement after the National Geographic listed Georgian highland region of Svaneti among 25 amazing places to inspire future journeys after the coronavirus pandemic calms down.

