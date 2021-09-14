Uzbekistan exempts citizens of China, US, Vietnam from entry fees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Uzbekistan has exempted citizens of China, the US and Vietnam from entry fees, Trend reports with reference to the corresponding presidential decree.

In accordance with the document, citizens of the China, the US and Vietnam who have reached the age of 55 and who have come to Uzbekistan for tourism purposes for a period of no more than 30 days, are exempt from a fee of $50.

In addition, now the consular fee for issuing a multiple-entry visa for up to 1 year for foreign citizens and stateless persons studying in higher educational institutions in Uzbekistan is charged at $175, unless otherwise provided by international treaties of Uzbekistan, including in the case of applying the principle parity.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri