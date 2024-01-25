Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Share of Azerbaijani enterprises working in different continents voiced

Tourism Materials 25 January 2024 11:03 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The travel and tourism sector has 64 percent of Azerbaijani companies working with Asia, 58 percent with Europe, 27 percent with post-Soviet countries, 26 percent with East Asia and the Pacific (EAP), 31 percent with North America or South America, 14 percent with Australia and Oceania, and 8 percent with Africa, said an employee of the ITC (International Trade Center) Paula Castenada during the event "Non-Tariff Barriers to Trade" in Baku, Trend reports.

"In the transport and logistics sector, 59 percent of companies deal with Asia, 57 percent with Europe, 15 percent with post-Soviet countries, 18 percent with EAP, 10 percent with the Americas, 4 percent with Australia and Oceania, and 2 percent with Africa. The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector has 33 percent of companies working with Asia, 67 percent with Europe, 5 percent with post-Soviet countries, 5 percent with EAP, 8 percent with the Americas, 8 percent with Australia and Oceania, and 2 percent with Africa," she emphasized.

