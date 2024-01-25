Share of Azerbaijani enterprises working in different continents voiced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The travel and tourism sector has 64 percent of Azerbaijani companies working with Asia, 58 percent with Europe, 27 percent with post-Soviet countries, 26 percent with East Asia and the Pacific (EAP), 31 percent with North America or South America, 14 percent with Australia and Oceania, and 8 percent with Africa, said an employee of the ITC (International Trade Center) Paula Castenada during the event "Non-Tariff Barriers to Trade" in Baku, Trend reports.

"In the transport and logistics sector, 59 percent of companies deal with Asia, 57 percent with Europe, 15 percent with post-Soviet countries, 18 percent with EAP, 10 percent with the Americas, 4 percent with Australia and Oceania, and 2 percent with Africa. The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector has 33 percent of companies working with Asia, 67 percent with Europe, 5 percent with post-Soviet countries, 5 percent with EAP, 8 percent with the Americas, 8 percent with Australia and Oceania, and 2 percent with Africa," she emphasized.

