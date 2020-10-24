Ukraine puts Georgia on list of 'red zone' countries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Ukraine has updated the list of countries in the “red” and “green” zones, Trend reports via Ukrainian media outlets.
Based on the epidemiological situation, Georgia, Poland and Croatia are included in the “red zone” countries.
According to the Ukraine State Agency for Tourism Development, when entering Ukraine, all foreigners must obtain an insurance policy that covers coronavirus treatment.
Individuals from the “red zone” countries are not subject to quarantine if they have a negative PCR test results taken in the past 48 hours before crossing the border.
