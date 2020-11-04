Flights between Latvia and Georgia suspended

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Due to the epidemiological situation, regular flights between Latvia and Georgia will no longer operate, says the Latvian Embassy in Tbilisi, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The diplomatic mission also reported that on November 3 and 5, flights will be made that will allow Latvian citizens to return home.

In early August, AirBaltic resumed regular flights to Tbilisi.

By the decision of the Georgian government, in the summer, restrictions on direct regular international flights were removed only in three directions, including Riga.

