Flights between Latvia and Georgia suspended
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Due to the epidemiological situation, regular flights between Latvia and Georgia will no longer operate, says the Latvian Embassy in Tbilisi, Trend reports via Georgian media.
The diplomatic mission also reported that on November 3 and 5, flights will be made that will allow Latvian citizens to return home.
In early August, AirBaltic resumed regular flights to Tbilisi.
By the decision of the Georgian government, in the summer, restrictions on direct regular international flights were removed only in three directions, including Riga.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356
Latest
Turkmenistan - good at emphasizing its potential as gas producer, exporter – Oxford Energy Institute
No surviving building in Fuzuli district on which Azerbaijani flag could be hoisted – prosecutor general
Armenia always want to present themselves as people who always suffering, crying, needing help - President of Azerbaijan
Pashinyan must say that he will pull back the troops from remaining part of Aghdam and Kalbajar and Lachin districts - President Aliyev