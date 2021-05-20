Kazakh deck cargo ship with numerous containers arrives at Baku port (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

"Barys" deck cargo ship, owned by Kazakhstan’s Kazmortransflot LLP, arrived at Azerbaijan’s Baku sea trade port, Spokesman for the port Elmar Habibli told Trend on May 20.

“The vessel has been loaded with 141 TEU containers,” Habibli added. “This trip is made twice a week within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.”

The main feeder vessel on the Aktau-Baku-Aktau line is the 'Barys' deck cargo ship since March 8, 2021 and in total, 227 consecutive trips have been made along this route by all types of vessels.

After the launch of the feeder line, the volume of cargo transportation in both directions gradually began to increase.

To date, the indicators of cargo transportation along this line have reached the maximum possible level. Moreover, the Ankara-Xi'an train has been regularly operating since December 2020, which shows the success of the entire Trans-Caspian International Transport Route in both directions.

