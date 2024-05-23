Kazakh Aktau and Kuryk ports offer privileges for Middle Corridor container freightage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Kazakhstan's Aktau Sea Trade Port plans to introduce special tariffs for container cargo transshipment in 2024 along the "China-Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Europe" international corridor, with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor) serving as the primary segment, Trend reports via the TITR association.

Aktau Port has proposed a tariff for the transportation of a 20-foot container at $60 per container (excluding VAT) and a 40-foot container at $80 per container (excluding VAT).

"These tariffs depend on transshipment prices at Baku International Sea Trade Port in Alat and railway operator discounts in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye," the TITR association says, citing the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

Additionally, Kazakhstan's Kuryk Port is prepared to consider offering preferential terms for shippers and cargo carriers if guaranteed cargo volumes are provided.

To note, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route has been under development since 2014, with the TITR association being established in 2016.

In 2023, nearly 2.7 million tons of cargo passed through the Middle Corridor, marking an 86 percent increase from 2022. The expected cargo volume for 2024 is 4.2 million tons.

