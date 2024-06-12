Investments to help maximize Middle Corridor’s potential by 2027 – secretary general of TITR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Investments will help maximize the Middle Corridor’s potential by 2027, said Gaidar Abdikerimov, Secretary General of the Team of International Association “Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Trend reports via the Caspian Policy Center (CPC).

Addressing the second Caspian Connectivity Conference in London, he also discussed the need for better communication and collaboration among parties, as well as ways to reduce bottlenecks along the route.

“Investments in both hard and soft infrastructure are necessary for improving the route,” he said. “Soft infrastructure investments, such as digitalization, and improving communication among parties, as well as hard infrastructure investments, such as construction of the railroads, ports, and terminals can help in reaching the goals to maximize the Middle Corridor’s potential by 2027.”

Ulan Djusupov, the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UK, said that promoting regional integration and cooperation in Central Asia by fostering closer ties with neighboring countries, Kyrgyzstan aims to strengthen political stability, security, and peace in our region.

“We are looking to improve transport roads in our country and develop new transport projects, which includes the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, and other internal highway and railway roads,” he added.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.

