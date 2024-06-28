Turkmenistan highlights promising transport partnership opportunities with UAE

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 28. Turkmenistan views good opportunities for developing transport partnership with the UAE, Trend reports.

This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Batyr Atdayev, at the Turkmen-Emirati Business Forum held in Ashgabat city.

"Our countries have good opportunities in the field of transport and logistics, in the development of transport infrastructure and cooperation between seaports, in the sectors of communications and the development of the digital economy, and in mechanical engineering," he said.

Separately, Batyr Atdayev commented on the construction of the city of Arkadag, one of the largest national projects.

"At the second stage of the development of the new smart city, it is planned to build a large number of industrial, cultural, household, and technical facilities, and companies from the UAE are invited to participate in these projects," the Deputy Chairman stressed.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan's transport sector has developed significantly in recent years thanks to large-scale investments in infrastructure and international cooperation.

New roads, railway lines, and airports are being actively built in the country, which contributes to the improvement of internal and external logistics, and cooperation with other countries, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Afghanistan, China, and the countries of the Caucasus, contributes to the development of trade relations and increased regional integration.