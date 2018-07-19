Kazakhstan, Italy may launch new direct flights

19 July 2018 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan and Italy discuss the possibility of opening direct flights from Almaty to Milan and from Astana to Rome, said the Italian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Pascual D'Avino during a meeting with the mayor of Astana Aset Isekeshev, the Mayor's Office said in a message.

"The presence of a direct flight is expected to give and impetus to active relations between our cities. We continue assessments of opening of direct Almaty - Milan and Astana-Rome flights," said the Italian Ambassador.

In addition, the sides discussed issues of strengthening trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties.

Isekeshev congratulated the diplomat on his appointment and expressed confidence in the further strengthening and expansion of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Italy.

"Dynamic development of Astana, investment attractiveness and significant innovative potential are important advantages of our city. Today, Italy is already one of Kazakhstan's main trading partners, and we will be very happy to support all possible relations between the countries in the future, "said Akim of Astana.

D'Avino also said that the Italian side considers opening of the Italian Institute of Culture in Astana.

Bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Italy amounted to $9.6 billion in 2017, which is 16 percent more compared to the same indicator of 2016.

