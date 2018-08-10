Chairmanship of CIS Council for Tourism transferred to Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

Trend:

Chairwoman of the Tourism Industry Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Mainura Murzamadiyeva has been elected as the Chairwoman of the Council for Tourism of CIS, TASS reported.

Murzamadiyeva noted in an interview with TASS that the Council, which Kazakhstan will chair over the next year, serves as a good platform for dialogue on development of tourism between the CIS countries.

The Council for Tourism was chaired by Deputy Minister of Culture of Russia Alla Manilova from 2016 to 2018.

