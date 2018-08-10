Chairmanship of CIS Council for Tourism transferred to Kazakhstan

10 August 2018 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

Trend:

Chairwoman of the Tourism Industry Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Mainura Murzamadiyeva has been elected as the Chairwoman of the Council for Tourism of CIS, TASS reported.

Murzamadiyeva noted in an interview with TASS that the Council, which Kazakhstan will chair over the next year, serves as a good platform for dialogue on development of tourism between the CIS countries.

The Council for Tourism was chaired by Deputy Minister of Culture of Russia Alla Manilova from 2016 to 2018.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
ICAO approves plan to improve aviation security in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 15:05
Azerbaijan delivers big batch of fire-resistant cables to Kazakhstan (PHOTO)
Economy news 14:49
Nearly 1% of KASE shares to be put up for sale
Kazakhstan 14:21
EBRD provides $ 45M to Kazakhstan’s Bank CenterCredit
Economy news 12:03
Number of flights from Uzbekistan to Russia continuing to grow
Tourism 11:44
Price for coal increases significantly in East Kazakhstan
Economy news 11:13
Latest
Germany’s EWE talks possible sale of assets in Turkey (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 16:50
Tajikistan interested in co-op with Azerbaijan in aluminium production: minister (PHOTO)
Economy news 16:15
President Ilham Aliyev receives US Congress delegation (PHOTO)
Politics 16:07
Nearly 30,000 small enterprises created in Uzbekistan
Economy news 15:50
Spectator: All competitions at National Gymnastics Arena perfectly organized
Society 15:32
Petkim achieves record high profit
Oil&Gas 15:28
ECO preparing presentation of TAPI gas pipeline in Istanbul
Oil&Gas 15:12
ICAO approves plan to improve aviation security in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 15:05
Azerbaijan delivers big batch of fire-resistant cables to Kazakhstan (PHOTO)
Economy news 14:49