Kazakhstan, Russia to launch project on joint monitoring of transit traffic

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

A pilot project between Kazakhstan and Russia on joint monitoring of transit traffic is scheduled to start on September 20, said the message of the Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan, referring to the General Director of RT-Invest Transport systems LLC Anton Zamkov.

The director general noted that the adoption of the law "On control of transit traffic in Russia" in the first reading was a very important event.

"I think that it will be adopted by the end of the year. For its practical implementation in Russia, the infrastructure of the GLONASS system was chosen. A pilot project between Russia and Kazakhstan on joint tracking of transit traffic will start on September 20, according to the decision of the EAEU. The three checkpoints will be deployed on each side. Moreover, these will be the checkpoints on the external borders of EAEU. These will be the borders with Latvia in Russia, and the borders with China in Kazakhstan. Some 100 devices will be involved on each side", said Zamkov.

The technological principle of application of those devices will be proved or disproved according to the results of the experiment.

