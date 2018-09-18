Kazakhstan, Russia hold consultations on livestock product imports

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Astana and Moscow are holding consultations on the supply of livestock products to Russia from Kazakhstan, First Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Arman Yevniyev said at a briefing Sept. 18, TASS reported.

“Our team of experts from the Committee for Veterinary Control and Supervision, the IT team in Kazagromarketing LLP, the ministry’s specialists have left for Moscow and are holding mutual consultations,” Yevniyev said. “Obviously, there is some kind of misunderstanding. That is, all the agreements, all the necessary procedures are observed by us. I can assure that by the end of this week this issue will be resolved.”

He noted that since the beginning of 2018, Kazakhstan supplied more than 7,000 tons of beef for exports, while its major share was supplied to Russia.

On September 13, official representative of Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Yulia Melano said that the ministry may impose restrictions on the import of livestock products from Kazakhstan starting from October 1, 2018 due to the lack of transparency in its supplies and production.

She said that Kazakh livestock products are supplied to Russia in the accompaniment of documents that don’t make it possible to accurately determine the origin of raw materials and the place of manufacture of finished products, and may pose a risk to the health of Russian consumers and the epizootic welfare of the country.

