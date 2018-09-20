Russia's TMH buys passenger car producer from Kazakhstan Railways

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

Russia's Transmashholding (TMH) JSC has bought from Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ) almost 100 percent of shares of the Tulpar-Talgo LLP specializing in the production of passenger cars.

The heads of the companies signed the relevant agreement at the InnoTrans exhibition, TASS reported.

In addition, TMH reached an agreement with KTZ on the delivery of 1,200 passenger cars to Kazakhstan.

As reported previously, the passenger cars will be delivered in a period from 2018 to 2026.

KTZ and Transmashholding already have experience of cooperation in railway engineering. In particular, Transmashholding is a shareholder of KTZ’s plant for production of diesel locomotives of the Evolution series, as well as a partner in the joint venture for production of the KZ8A electric locomotives.

Transmashholding JSC is the largest manufacturer of railway equipment in Russia. The company consists of 17 Russian factories producing passenger and freight electric and diesel locomotives, freight and passenger cars, cars for commuter trains and metro, as well as diesel engines for locomotives, generators and other railway equipment.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news