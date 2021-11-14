Over 7.8 mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
As of November 14, 7,811,435 people have been given two components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
8,533,457 Kazakhstanis have received one component of vaccines against COVID-19.
Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 1,133 cases of and 1,487 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Liberation of Azerbaijani territories opened up possibility for development of South Caucasus, although hampered by Iran's actions - New Europe
No doubt that President Ilham Aliyev's plans to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories will be fulfilled - Russian expert
Azerbaijan launches criminal investigation on provocation of Armenian terrorists against Azerbaijani servicemen (PHOTO)