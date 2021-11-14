Over 7.8 mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

As of November 14, 7,811,435 people have been given two components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

8,533,457 Kazakhstanis have received one component of vaccines against COVID-19.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 1,133 cases of and 1,487 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.