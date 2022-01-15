Number of riot participants detained in Almaty reached 2,4 thousand people

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

Over the past day, another 243 people were detained on suspicion of participation in riots in Almaty, operational headquarters of the city reports, Trend reports citing Interfax.

"In total, 2402 participants of illegal shares, looting and other crimes were detained from the beginning of the antiterrorist operation," the report noted.

Since the beginning of the operation, 79 units of firearms and 3976 ammunition were seized, noted in the operational headquarters.