Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves new prime minister

The Jogorku Kenesh (Kyrgyz Parliament) has approved Sadyr Zhaparov as prime minister of the country. The MPs also have approved the program, structure and composition of the Government, Trend reports citing Kabar.

An approval procedure is taking place at the Ala-Archa state residence in the presence of government members.

According to Sadyr Zhaparov, acting Deputy Prime Minister of the republic Erkin Asrandiev gave up his post.

Also, the new government will not include Kashkar Dzhunushaliyev, who served as the Interior Minister since 2018.

At the Ala-Archa state residence, the Kyrgyz Parliament's meeting considered several issues, including consideration of the proposal of Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov to impose a state of emergency in Bishkek due to the unrest that has not stopped for the fifth day.

In addition, the deputies to considered the government program, its composition and structure, as well as nomination of Sadyr Zhaparov to the post of Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister.

President Jeenbekov signed on Friday a Decree according to which a state of emergency will be introduced in the capital city of Bishkek.

According to the Kyrgyz law, the president’s decree on the introduction of state of emergency in certain localities is subject to transfer to the Parliament and approved by the MPs.