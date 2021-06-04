Kyrgyzstan says Tajikistan violated peace agreements

The Republic of Tajikistan violated previously achieved agreements to prohibit any work on the undescribed sections of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border until the delimitation and demarcation process is completed, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

Thus, having penetrated 1000 meters deep into the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic at 3:00 a.m. on Friday, installed a container on the Unzhu-Bulak undescribed section of the state border in Chong-Alay region of Osh Oblast, the press service of Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet of Ministers said.

Thereby the Tajik side, having violated previously reached agreements, heated the situation and exacerbated the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

In this regard, Chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security, Lieutenant General Kamchybek Tashiev, who is also the head of the Kyrgyz delegation on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border together with Special Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers on border issues Nazirbek Borubayev and Director of the State Agency for Land Resources Abdulat Myrzayev have left for the mentioned area to resolve the current situation.