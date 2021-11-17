Bishkek accounts for highest COVID-19 mortality rate in Kyrgyzstan

Number of deaths from coronavirus infection in the Kyrgyz capital surpassed more than 2 times the national average, the National Statistics Committee of Kyrgyzstan said Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

In January-September 2021, according to the Ministry of Health, 25,000 cases of pneumonia were reported, compared to 29,000 cases in the corresponding period in 2020, or 15% less.

The largest decrease in the incidence of pneumonia compared to January-September last year was observed in Batken Oblast - 2.0 times, Talas Oblast - 1.6 times, as well as in Bishkek city - 1.5 times.

442 people died of pneumonia in the first 9 months of 2021, compared to 1,112 in 2020, or 2.5 times less.

In January-September 2021, about 36 thousand people applied to medical and sanitary institutions over coronavirus infection. Out of the total number of those applied, the largest share was in Bishkek - 44%.

2,214 people died of coronavirus infection in the country as a whole during nine months of 2021, while for the corresponding period of the last year 1,476 people died, or 1.5 times less.

Figures on coronavirus-related fatalities in Bishkek exceeded more than two times the average national mortality rate - 91 people died (per 100 thousand people). High mortality rates were also noted in Chui, Issyk-Kul and Naryn Oblasts.