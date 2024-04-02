Kyrgyzstan and Malaysian company discuss cooperation on precious metals

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 2. Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Jeenbek Kulubayev, and the leadership of the Public Gold Malaysian company discussed cooperation in the precious metals' industry, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, the parties discussed establishing cooperation with Kyrgyz companies to create joint ventures in Kyrgyzstan for the production of gold jewelry. The meeting took place within the framework of Kulubayev's working visit to Malaysia.

Kulubayev, noting the significant potential of Public Gold in this direction, conveyed Kyrgyzstan's interest in attracting investments for the joint development of deposits.

Public Gold is one of the leading companies in the precious metals industry in Malaysia, engaged in the sale and manufacturing of gold and silver jewelry on an industrial scale. Since its establishment as a precious metals trading company in 2008, it has been a pioneer in Malaysia's precious metals' industry.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the value of mineral extraction in the country amounted to 9.019 billion soms ($100.875 million) from January through February, which is 23 percent higher than in the same period of 2023.