Tajikistan's crop, livestock production increases in 2024

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 9. Tajikistan's crop production reached a value of 50.984 billion somoni ($4.6 billion) in 2024, which is a 13.4 percent increase compared to 2023, Trend reports.

According to the State Statistical Agency of Tajikistan, livestock production in the country amounted to 22.991 billion somoni ($2.1 billion), which is a 4.8 percent increase compared to the previous year.

The total value of agricultural production in Tajikistan in 2024 amounted to 73 billion somoni (more than $6 billion), with a growth rate of 10.6 percent when adjusted for comparable prices.

During this period, public farms accounted for 11.4 percent of the total agricultural production, while dehkan (private) farms contributed 38.2 percent; the remaining 50.4 percent came from household farms.

In 2024, the country produced 1.828 million tons of grains (including 880,734 tons of wheat), 253,182 tons of cotton, 1.264 million tons of potatoes, 3.289 million tons of other vegetables (including 836,911 tons of onions), 1.145 million tons of melons, 289,931 tons of grapes, 823,048 tons of other fruits (including 277,717 tons of apples and 313,052 tons of apricots), as well as 1.875 million tons of animal feed.

Compared to the same period in 2023, grain production increased by 4.2 percent (wheat by 2.4 percent), potatoes grew by 10.4 percent, other vegetables by 8.7 percent, melons by 13.4 percent, fruits by 23.9 percent (apples by 22.3 percent and apricots by 30.5 percent), grapes by 1.5 times, and animal feed by 2 percent.