Pakistani ambassador completing his mission in Turkmenistan

20 July 2018 14:31 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 20

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The Turkmen Foreign Ministry hosted a meeting with Murad Ashraf Janjua, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Pakistan, completing his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

The sides discussed issues of further intensification of cooperation between the states. Noting the dynamic development of political and diplomatic cooperation, the need to expand relations in the trade-economic, cultural-educational and sports spheres was emphasized, the message said.

The ambassador of Pakistan noted the active cooperation of the two countries, the basis of which is the common history, culture and traditions of the two peoples.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan actively developing sericulture
Turkmenistan 11:29
Turkmenistan, UN closely cooperating in various areas
Turkmenistan 11:00
Turkmenistan opens visa center for tourists in Beijing
Turkmenistan 10:56
Turkmenistan producing textiles under Bershka, River Island brands
Economy news 19 July 13:06
Cooperation of consulates of Central Asia, Afghanistan to be discussed
Turkmenistan 19 July 11:21
Turkmenistan, UN mull issues of countering terrorism and extremism
Turkmenistan 19 July 10:55
Latest
Carlsberg Azerbaijan: size of excise tax dictates retail prices
Economy news 16:07
Number of registered Azerbaijani companies in Turkey decreases
Business 15:59
Carlsberg Azerbaijan arranges beer export to Georgia and Kazakhstan
Economy news 15:57
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy air conditioners
Tenders 15:55
New regional manager of Coca-Cola for Caucasus appointed
Economy news 15:55
Vice PM of Belgium: “Georgian reforms are exciting”
Europe 15:48
Azercell preserves its leading position in social media
Society 15:47
IAI and Czech co Aero unveil combat aircraft
Israel 15:45
Merkel welcomes Trump's invitation to Putin to meet in U.S.
Europe 15:41