Turkmenistan preparing for chairmanship in CIS

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 7

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan is preparing for the chairmanship in the CIS in 2019, the country’s government said in a statement Aug. 7.

The chairmanship will be transferred from Tajikistan to Turkmenistan during a regular meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State on Sept. 28 in Dushanbe.

Turkmenistan will promote the development of constructive multi-vector partnership in the CIS, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said in a message.

Cooperation within the Commonwealth has been and remains one of the priorities of the foreign policy of Turkmenistan, the head of state said. Turkmenistan had already chaired the CIS in 2012 and held about 30 events in this regard.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news