Turkmenistan's envoy assumes duties in Tajikistan

11 August 2018 09:40 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 11

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirodjiddin Muhriddin has accepted copies of credentials of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Turkmenistan Hemra Togalakov, the Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan said in a statement.

The prospects of cooperation in transport, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as interaction of countries in international and regional organizations have been discussed during the meeting.

The Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Tajikistan (TAT) railway construction project, the implementation of which is designed to promote the intensification of trade and economic ties in the region has been mentioned among the joint profitable economic activities.

In addition, Turkmenistan may supply electricity by transit through Afghanistan to Tajikistan in autumn-winter period, the message says.

Turkmenistan's new energy facilities having been put into operation in Lebap and Mary regions allow for increasing by several times the volume of electricity supplied in the Afghan direction, and in case of interest from the Tajik side, will allow in the future for implementing its supply by transit through Afghanistan to Tajikistan in autumn-winter season, the local media quoted earlier the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov as saying.

Turkmenistan plans to produce 27.4 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity by 2020 and to increase its volume to 35.5 billion kilowatt hours by 2030.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UN working languages be studied in Turkmenistan's special schools
Turkmenistan 09:52
Turkmenistan starts producing briquetted coal
Economy news 09:34
Turkmen state gas concern to purchase equipment via tender
Tenders 09:18
Azerbaijani president hosts official reception in honor of Tajik counterpart (PHOTO)
Politics 10 August 21:06
President Rahmon: Azerbaijani-Tajik ties to further develop based on friendship, partnership (PHOTO)
Politics 10 August 20:45
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs want to develop relations with Tajikistan in ICT, agriculture
Economy news 10 August 19:35
Latest
Kazakhstan announces projected volumes of grain harvest
Economy news 10:25
Uzbek-Korean gas chemical company announces tender
Tenders 10:25
Iran, Iraq trading in national currencies
Economy news 10:18
Agent banking may appear in Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:54
UN working languages be studied in Turkmenistan's special schools
Turkmenistan 09:52
Pakistan rejects discovery of oil reserves near borders with Iran
Oil&Gas 09:40
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan over 80 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:36
Turkmenistan starts producing briquetted coal
Economy news 09:34
Why Southern Gas Corridor got sanctions waiver by US?
Oil&Gas 09:33