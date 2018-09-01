Turkmenistan preparing for chairmanship in CIS

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 1

Turkmenistan is preparing for the chairmanship in the CIS in 2019, the Altyn Asyr TV channel reported Sept. 1.

The chairmanship will be transferred from Tajikistan to Turkmenistan during a regular meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe on September 28.

Cooperation within the CIS is a priority in the country's foreign policy and, by assuming the chairmanship in the CIS in 2019, Turkmenistan intends to fully contribute to strengthening and development of traditionally friendly interstate relations, the Turkmen State News Agency wrote in its comments.

In 2012, Turkmenistan chaired the CIS and held about 30 events in this regard.

In 2005, Ashgabat, based on its status of neutrality, recognized and supported by the UN, made a decision on its associate membership in the CIS.

Turkmenistan holds the second position in the CIS after Russia in terms of natural gas reserves. Currently, its gas deliveries go to China and Iran.

