Turkmen-Austrian investment forum taking place in Vienna

The Turkmen-Austrian investment forum is being held in Vienna, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET) said in a statement Sept. 6.

The event is attended by about 125 representatives of European business, including trade and banking institutions, companies specializing in various fields of industrial production, agribusiness.

The delegation of Turkmenistan is represented by the heads of a number of departments and structural units of UIET, "Rysgal" joint-stock commercial bank, large companies and individual enterprises.

The event featured a presentation of the macroeconomic situation, investment climate, and current trends in the development of entrepreneurship in Turkmenistan.

